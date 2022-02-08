Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%.

National Steel SID: This ne of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.81%.

Valero Energy VLO: This largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

