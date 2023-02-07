Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Societe Generale Group SCGLY: This company that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.60%, compared with the industry average of 3.05%.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: This company which is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Evercore EVR: This company which is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.44%.

