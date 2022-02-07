Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%.

