Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) HOMB: This bank holding company for Centennial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

