Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico PAC: This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Ingredion INGR: This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Siemens SIEGY: This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Siemens AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Siemens AG dividend-yield-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

