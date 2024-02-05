Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:

TowneBank TOWN: This company which provides retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This starch solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

SJW Group SJW: This company which provides water utility services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

