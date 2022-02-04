Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Kinder Morgan KMI: This leading midstream energy infrastructure provider in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.25%, compared with the industry average of 5.98%.

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%.

