Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Kinder Morgan KMI: This leading midstream energy infrastructure provider in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.25%, compared with the industry average of 5.98%.

Riley Exploration Permian REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%.

