Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Capital Southwest CSWC: This venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favourable growth potential, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%.

BankFinancial BFIN: This bank holding company which is a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%.

Philip Morris International PM: This tobacco company which is working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 4.90%.

