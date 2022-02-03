Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.22%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

CB Financial Services CBFV: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

