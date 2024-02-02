Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF: This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage credit risk management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. SVNDY: This retail chain company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

