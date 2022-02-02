Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.11%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Chevron CVX: This one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.