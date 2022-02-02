Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

 

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.11%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This company whose operations incorporate refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

 

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Chevron CVX: This one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.76%.

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout. 

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX PTR PSX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular