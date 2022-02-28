Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Iron Mountain IRM: This storage rental and services company provides records & information management services and data center space & solutions in more than 50 countries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%.

Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This financial services company offers wide range of services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

