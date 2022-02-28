Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Iron Mountain IRM: This storage rental and services company provides records & information management services and data center space & solutions in more than 50 countries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Iron Mountain Incorporated Price and Consensus
Iron Mountain Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.08%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%.
Iron Mountain Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Iron Mountain Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote
Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This financial services company offers wide range of services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus
Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%.
Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.