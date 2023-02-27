Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 20.26%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI: This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.11%, compared with the industry average of 10.94%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

