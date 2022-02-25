Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Alpine Income Property Trust PINE: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.71%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%.

Texas Instruments TXN: This original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.51%.

GATX GATX: This Corporation leases, operates and manages long-lasting, widely used assets in rail, marine and industrial equipment markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.94%.

