Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Deere & Company DE: This distributor of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation MFIC: This business development and management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

