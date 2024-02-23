Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Archrock AROC: This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Archrock, Inc. Price and Consensus

Archrock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Archrock, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Archrock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Archrock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Archrock, Inc. Quote

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which, is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.

J. Sainsbury PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

J. Sainsbury PLC dividend-yield-ttm | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Cardinal Health CAH: This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.