Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Trane Technologies plc TT: This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This premier installation contractor for insulation for residential and commercial builders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

