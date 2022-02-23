Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 28.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

Braskem BAK: This petrochemical company which is among the five largest private companies in Brazil has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.86%, compared with the industry average of 3.37%.

Tenaris TS: This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industry company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.82%.

