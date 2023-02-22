Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA: This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

