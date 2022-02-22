Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.43%, compared with the industry average of 1.10%.
Webster Financial WBS: This Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%.
LCNB LCNB: This commercial banking and insurance agency company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%.
