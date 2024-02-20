Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:

Federated Hermes FHI: This company which offers world-class active investment management and engagement services across a wide range of asset classes for investors around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

WD40 WDFC: This company which, is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

WD-40 Company Price and Consensus

WD-40 Company price-consensus-chart | WD-40 Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WD-40 Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

WD-40 Company dividend-yield-ttm | WD-40 Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WD-40 Company (WDFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.