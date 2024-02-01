Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.3% the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Bank7 Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.