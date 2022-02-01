Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

AllianceBernstein AB: This diversified investment management service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.27%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Franchise Group FRG: This indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy's Home Furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.