Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

AllianceBernstein AB: This diversified investment management service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.27%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Franchise Group FRG: This indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy's Home Furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AB SQM FRG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular