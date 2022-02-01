Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
AllianceBernstein AB: This diversified investment management service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company that produces fertilizer and iodine has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.27%.
Franchise Group FRG: This indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy's Home Furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
