Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Independent Bank IBCP: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%.

