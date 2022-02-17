Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Triton TRTN: This largest lessor of intermodal containers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.94%.

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.52%.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.