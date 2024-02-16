Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16:

Ecolab Inc. ECL: This hygiene solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Ecolab Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecolab Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecolab Inc. Quote

The RMR Group Inc. RMR: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The RMR Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The RMR Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The RMR Group Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

