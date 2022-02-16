Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which has bellwether status in the energy space has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.46%, compared with the industry average of 3.37%.

Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.98%.

German American Bancorp GABC: This multi-bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.