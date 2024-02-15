Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT: This company that manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and debt-like commercial real estate investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 554.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 12.4%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

