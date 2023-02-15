Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

ABB Ltd ABB: This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

