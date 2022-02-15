Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:
Textainer Group TGH: This world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.94%.
Patrick Industries PATK: This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.81%.
Columbia Sportswear COLM: This company that engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
