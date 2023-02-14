Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Swisscom AG SCMWY: This telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Swisscom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swisscom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Swisscom AG Quote

