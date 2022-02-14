Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Most Popular