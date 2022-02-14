Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus
Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Trinseo PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Trinseo PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Trinseo PLC Quote
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Trinseo PLC (TSE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.