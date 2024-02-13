Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC: This finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% the last 60 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Quote

Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN: This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% the last 60 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation Price and Consensus

Equitrans Midstream Corporation price-consensus-chart | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

