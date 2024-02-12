Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.