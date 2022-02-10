Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.82%, compared with the industry average of 5.56%.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.42%, compared with the industry average of 0.71%.
Kforce, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kforce, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kforce, Inc. Quote
Park National PRK: This bank holding company for The Park National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Park National Corporation Price and Consensus
Park National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Park National Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%.
Park National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Park National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Park National Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
