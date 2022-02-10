Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.82%, compared with the industry average of 5.56%.

Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.42%, compared with the industry average of 0.71%.

Park National PRK: This bank holding company for The Park National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%.

