Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Rayonier Inc. RYN: This timberland real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.51%.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.56% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.43%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.03%.

