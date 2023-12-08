Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

BrightSpire Capital BRSP: This commercial real estate credit REIT which, is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.56%, compared with the industry average of 11.53%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

Science Applications International SAIC: This company which, is one of the leading information technology (IT) and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International Corporation Price and Consensus

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Science Applications International Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Science Applications International Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

