Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.18%, compared with the industry average of 9.37%.

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private market investment firm principally in Latin America that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.76%.

nVent Electric NVT: This company which provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

