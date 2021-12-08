Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.04%.

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK: This company that provides various financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

