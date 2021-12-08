Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.04%.

 

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

 

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus

Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus

Old Republic International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 1.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

 

Old Republic International Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Old Republic International Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Old Republic International Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

 

Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK: This company that provides various financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Territorial Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

 

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Click to get this free report

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU): Free Stock Analysis Report

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular