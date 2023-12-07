Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

AudioCodes AUDC: This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus

AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AudioCodes Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AudioCodes Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Griffon GFF: This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

