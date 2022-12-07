Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Imperial Tobacco Group IMBBY: This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.92%, compared with the industry average of 4.87%.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo ISNPY: This new banking group company that provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.30%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Bae Systems BAESY: This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Bae Systems PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.