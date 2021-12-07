Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.23%.

