Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.51%.
The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.
Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.23%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.