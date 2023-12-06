Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Dole DOLE: This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dole PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

Adecoagro AGRO: This agricultural company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Adecoagro S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

