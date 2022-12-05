Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

Limoneira Co LMNR: This agribusiness and real estate development company with operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

RPM International RPM: This company which manufactures and markets high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance and improvement applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.96%.

