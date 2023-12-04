Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Dole DOLE: This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples based in Dublin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Dole PLC Price and Consensus
Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dole PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Dole PLC Quote
Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryerson Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Concentrix CNXC: This company which is a provider of technology-enabled business services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Concentrix Corporation Price and Consensus
Concentrix Corporation price-consensus-chart | Concentrix Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Concentrix Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Concentrix Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Concentrix Corporation Quote
