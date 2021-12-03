Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:
Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD: This bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.
TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.
