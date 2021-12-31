Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.80%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.69%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.

TotalEnergies SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE dividend-yield-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.