Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that is engaged in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

City Holding Company CHCO: This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

