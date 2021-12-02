Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that is engaged in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

City Holding Company CHCO: This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

