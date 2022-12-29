Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS: This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Quote

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: This specialty metals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Carpenter Technology Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.