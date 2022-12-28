Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Red Rock Resorts RRR: This company which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries SCHN: This company which collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.35%, compared with the industry average of 1.40%.

ADT ADT: This company which provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 200.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

